New Delhi: Even after the national capital and its neighbouring regions received light rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, there has been no respite from the air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category on Monday morning and was touching 490, according to the latest data by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In most of the areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3) and Ayanagar, the air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category at 6 am with an AQI of 542, 519, 494, 508, 470, 432 and 467.

However, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is expected to start falling in by 3-4 degrees Celsius from Monday.

Speaking to ANI on late Sunday night, IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said that the temperatures in Delhi and adjoining areas will fall by 3-4 degrees in the coming week due to the western disturbance that struck the plains of northern India.

He said, “From tomorrow onwards, temperatures will start falling due to the impact of western disturbances. The AQI was 435 at 4 pm in New Delhi but it is improving after the rain started at 5 pm today.”

“The western disturbance affects the plains of Punjab, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana mainly. There are chances of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The temperatures will not fall to December levels but there will be a decrease of 3-4 degrees in the coming days,” Jenamani added.

Meanwhile, shallow fog is forecasted for this week with temperatures ranging from 11 to 28 degrees celsius in the national capital.