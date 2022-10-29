Delhi smog: Sky obscured by ugly sheets of thick grey smog. Buildings and monuments swallowed by a blanket of haze with people struggling to breathe. Bad air is back in Delhi. The overall air quality in Delhi on Saturday slipped to ‘very poor’ category at 309. Anand Vihar and surrounding areas, meanwhile, reported “severe” category of air quality.Also Read - Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges to 'Severe' Category, To Worsen Further For Next Three Days

Delhi’s Air Quality At ‘Very Poor’ Category – Top Points

In the Delhi University, Lodhi Road, and IIT Delhi areas, the AQI was recorded at 355, 321, and 293 respectively.

In Pusa, the AQI was recorded 329 while PM 10 was reported at 218 or “poor”. A

“Local surface winds are 6 to 8 km/h (Max Temperature 32 deg C; Min 14-15 deg C) for the next three days that cause weak dispersion of pollutants. Peak ‘Mixing layer height’ during daytime (1.0-1.5 km) leads to moderate vertical dispersion of pollutants,” read SAFAR’s official statistics.

Delhi residents complain of breathing issues, irritation in eyes

Among the many Indian cities gasping for breath, New Delhi tops the list every year. The crisis deepens particularly in the winter when the burning of crop residues in neighboring states coincides with cooler temperatures that trap deadly smoke. That smoke travels to New Delhi, leading to a surge in pollution in the city of more than 20 million people and exacerbating what is already a public health crisis. Residents in Delhi on Saturday complained of breathing issues, burning sensation and irritation in eyes.

“Stepping out of home is a necessity. Breathing gets difficult sometimes,you can feel change in air even in eyes,” Sukhdev, a cart puller, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A group of cyclists at India Gate said they faced irritation in eyes and breathing difficulties. “We are from Gurugram. There’s breathing difficulty and irritation in eyes,” the cyclists said.

Delhi smog: 5 necessary precautions to take

Wear masks while stepping out of home as it will keep you safe from the toxic pollutants. Stay dehydrated and drink loads of water since it flushes out toxins out of the body. Avoid unnecessary outdoor physical activity as toxic air can affect your lungs and heart. Plant indoor purifying plants such as Spider Plant, Aloe Vera. Wash your eyes frequently and bikers/cyclists must use glasses to protect their eyes. If possible, can use air purifiers.

Brief: Smog in Delhi is back. So, it is necessary to take absolute precautions to protect yourself from the toxic air.