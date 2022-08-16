New Delhi: India’s digital transformation journey has taken another step forward on the nation’s 76th Independence Day. This is because from today onwards domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by any airline can witness a seamless travel experience through the government’s ‘DigiYatra’ initiative. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app on the Android platform that will allow passengers to avail quicker check-in at the airport’s Terminal 3.Also Read - What's 'DigiYatra'? How Will It Benefit Those Flying From T3, Delhi Airport?

"DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and already conducted its DigiYatra trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials," its statement noted. These 20,000-odd passengers then submitted their biometric and other details through kiosks at Terminal 3 for their specific flights.

What is DigiYatra?

The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide paperless and seamless travel experience to the passengers. With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints, including entry into the airport, security check areas, and aircraft boarding, etc.

The technology will make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their faces would act as their documents, like ID proof, and vaccine proof, and also act as a boarding pass.

"DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports of the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The FRS will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport," said CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

How Will the DigiYatra App Ease Your Travel?

Under the Digi Yatra project, a passenger will pass through various checkpoints at the airport through paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity which would be linked to the boarding pass.

Now, passengers will submit their biometrics and other details through this app and it will remain stored for all the flights he or she will take at the Delhi airport’s Terminal 3. A passenger need not submit the biometric details at Terminal 3 before each flight.

How to Download the DigiYatra App?

Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves before witnessing the seamless travel experience at the airport.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is available on the Andriod platform and will be available on the IOS platform in a few weeks, the DIAL said, adding the app will be used by the passengers to do their entire biometric registration.

After downloading the app, the passenger will have to register his or her phone number and Aadhaar card details.

Next, the passenger has to take a selfie, add vaccination details and scan the boarding pass.

Digi Yatra Enrolment Process

Passengers can create Digi Yatra ID in a central system by providing following:

1. Name, 2. Email ID, 3. Mobile Number, 4. Details of Identity (Voter Id, Driving License, Aadhar etc)

On first travel, the passenger has to go to the registration kiosk at the airport for validating the ID.

1. In case of Aadhaar, the verification will be online. 2. In case of other ids, CISF will manually verify.

Digi Yatra Enrolment Process at Airport

At the entry point E-Gate the passenger will scan his boarding pass or e-ticket (Print or a soft copy in mobile).

On scanning the bar code/ QR code the system will validate the passenger details and flight details.

Digi Yatra ID will verify the identity by Face Recognition.

On successful verification of Ticket and Digi Yatra ID, e-Gate will open. Also, Face with ticket PNR is made into a single token for the rest of the journey at the airport.

Passengers will gain entry to the security area and aircraft Boarding through e-Gate operated on the Facial Recognition System

Benefits of DigiYatra