Delhi Airport: Arrival, Departure Restricted Till Jan 26 Between THESE Hours For R-Day Celebrations; Details

In view of Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19 to January 26, 2024

New Delhi: In view of Republic Day celebrations, there will be a temporary suspension of both arrivals and departures of flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport during specific hours from January 19 to January 26, 2024. Delhi International Airport Limited informed on Friday that no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST during this period. Passengers are advised to check their flight schedules and plan their travel accordingly during this period.

“In view of Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19 to January 26, 2024,” Delhi International Airport Limited said in a tweet.

