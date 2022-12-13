Delhi Airport Chaos: Parliamentary Standing Committee for Aviation Summons DIAL CEO on December 15

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, amid complaints of congestion and overcrowding.

Chaos at Delhi airport’s T3 (Image Courtesy: Nikhil Inamdar Twitter)

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport and others on December 15 in connection with passengers facing crowding at the airport.

This comes a day after, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, amid complaints of congestion and overcrowding. During his visit, the minister was seen interacting with the officials at the airport and instructing them.

Scindia had earlier also convened a meeting with the officials and management boards of major airports in the country. The meeting was carried out after several complaints concerning congestion, lack of staff and delays due to crowds were reported.

DIAL on Monday had also released a 4-point action plan for decongestion.

Entry:

Traffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion

There were 16 entry gates at T3 (14 for passengers + 2 for crew). Two additional gates have been opened up. Now total gates = 18 (16 for passengers + 2 for crew).

Awareness posters at the entry gate for pax to be ready with boarding cards beforehand to save time during check

Dedicated resources deployed at the entry gate to usher passengers.

Security:

– Additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 Domestic

Additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers for tray preparation & congestion management

Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do’s and don’ts

Immigration:

Incoming international passengers are being encouraged to complete the Immigration Paper Landing Cards while onboard.

Manpower has been deployed at the disembarkation point to facilitate passengers who have not filled the papers onboard for speedy completion before they reach the immigration counter.

A thorough ground inspection was carried out today by the Minister, post which the following action plan was drawn up

Entry:

Digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate + one least wait time board at the terminal checkpoint.

Command Center will monitor crowding at the gates real-time.

Crowd managers & usherers will guide travelers.

Airlines to be notified of the crowd numbers, so that check-in points can be made congestion-free

Real-time updates on wait time will be posted on social media.

Check-in points:

All airlines will keep their counters completely manned, especially during peak hours.

Security-check (T3 Domestic):

Additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed. Pre-Covid-19, we had 13

ATRS machines installed on the ground (11 for passengers + 2 for crew and specially abled). This number has been increased to 16 (10 ATRS + 6 conventional x-ray machines ) in the last few days. This will be increased further to 17 soon, and subsequently to 20.

Immigration:

An analysis of the manpower requirements at immigration counters will be undertaken immediately, and if need be, additional manpower will be deployed.

Additionally:

Flights during peak hours will be reduced between 5 am to 9 am. May also explore moving some flights to T1 & T2 or non-peak hours at T3.