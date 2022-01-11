New Delhi: Low visibility due to the thick blanket of fog hovering over the national capital has led to the delay of several flights to and from Delhi Airport, however, there was no cancellation or diversion reported, said a senior Delhi airport official on Tuesday. The official said that several flights got delayed by 5-15 minutes due to dense fog. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, any inconvenience is regretted. He added that they are updating information related to flight operations on social media handles of Delhi airport for passengers.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19 | Health Update

Delhi airport took to Twitter to inform passengers about the flight operations: "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Dense Fog was reported over Palam airport reducing the visibility to just 50 meters between 06:30 and 08:00 hours in the morning. According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In the case of ‘dense’ fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 meters, ‘moderate’ is between 201 and 500 metres, and ‘shallow’ is between 501 and 1,000 metres.