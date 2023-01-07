Over 40 Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Amid Harsh Fog And Severe Coldwave

Several flights at Delhi airport were delayed on Saturday as harsh fog engulfed the capital city, contributing to the bad weather conditions.

New Delhi: Several flights at Delhi airport were delayed on Saturday as harsh fog engulfed the capital city, contributing to the bad weather conditions. Around 34 flights that were scheduled for takeoff today from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have been delayed as severe coldwave conditions prevailed in the national capital. Over 12 flights, that tookoff from different destinations, which were supposed to land at the Delhi airport were also delayed.

Sources told India.com that the runway at the Delhi airport was crowded with delayed flights. Many flights had boarded the passengers but were not given a go-ahead from the control room for takeoff as dense fog significantly lowered the visibility.

“Around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations,” officials said, according to a report by news agency ANI.