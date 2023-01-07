Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Flyers As Thick Fog Leads To Poor Visibility. Deets Here

The Airport has requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about the flight

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog. Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport.

They said that all flight operations are presently normal. However, the Airport has also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about the flight.

Several flights were delayed on Friday due to fog and low visibility conditions.