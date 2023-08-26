Home

Delhi Airport: Schedule of Over 1,000 Flights Likely To Get Disrupted In September Due To G20 Summit

The Central government has instructed airlines to curtail frequency by a fourth throughout the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in September in the city.

Delhi airport officials said if the flight taking off was not stopped at the right time, a major accident could have happened.

G20 Summit: Delhi is all set to host one of the high-profile international summits, G20 Summit, from September 9. The two-day event will be attended by top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. To make the Summit a grand success, free from any error, the Central government has been taking a slew of measures. According to an Economic Times report, more than thousands of flights may either get cancelled or rescheduled owning to the summit in the national capital.

The Central government has instructed airlines to curtail frequency by a fourth throughout the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in September in the city. The report further added that the order has come due to the parking constraints at the Delhi airport. Additionally, the government has asked the airlines to reposition some of their aircraft to other cities’ airports in view of the Summit.

Meanwhile, the airline executives have warned of countrywide network repercussions, leading to flight cancellations as Delhi is India’s primary airport.

Delhi Airport Parking

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has around 220 parking stands and due to a surge in air traffic, all are occupied. According to ET’s report, flights will have to be reduced at Delhi airport from 12 pm to 12 am on 8 September, and from 6 pm on 10 September until 12 pm the next day (9 Sept.) as most of the G20 delegates will fly in and out during these hours.

Delhi Police Releases Traffic Advisory

Delhi traffic police have released a traffic advisory in view of G20 Summit rehearsals that are being held in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday (August 26-27) from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

According to the advisory, there will be a diversion of traffic on Air Force Road from Hanuman Mandir AFS Palam to IOC Red Light from 12 Night to 1 PM. Police said that no traffic will be allowed from Hanuman Mandir Thimmaya Marg to IOC Red Light Air Force Road and vice versa till 1 PM.

According to the advisory, in order to facilitate the carcade rehearsals, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at the following points:

Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg

Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg

11 Murti

R/A Teen Murti

R/A GKP

R/A Gol Methi

R/A MLNP

R/A Mansingh Road Mathura Road

C-Hexagon

Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Bhairon Road-Ring Road

R/A Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg

R/A Yashwant Place

R/A Satya Marg/Shantipath

R/A Kautilya

R/A Windsor Place

Barakhamba Road Light Signal

Janpath-Kartavyapath

Tolstoy Marg-Janpath

R/A Claridges

Vivekanand Marg

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

Under Lodhi Flyover

Press Enclave Road- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Under Chirag Delhi Flyover

Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road

Mahatma Gandhi Marg

Ip Flyover

Rajghat Chowk

Saleem Garh Bypass

Shershah Road

Shanti Van Chowk

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

