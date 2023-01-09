Several Flights From Delhi Airport Delayed Due To Bad Weather. Check Complete List Here

As north India remains under the grip of biting cold and dense fog, flight services have been hit in Delhi and several other parts of northern India.

Flights delayed due to severe fog & cold in the national capital. Visuals from Delhi Airport.
Delhi Airport Services Impacted Due To Fog: Several flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Aiport have been impacted due to the dense fog situation in north India. Around 118 domestic departure flights were delayed from Delhi airport due to bad weather and other related issues. Meanwhile, 32 domestic arrival flights were also delayed due to bad weather in north India.

3 Flights Diverted To Jaipur Airport

Due to low visibility, 3 flights have been diverted to Jaipur Airport. Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur, an airport official said.

Just past midnight, the IGIA issued a statement saying: “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport…Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions.”

