New Delhi: The road connecting T3 and T1 terminals at the Delhi airport will remain closed for the next three weeks starting, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has said. As per an official statement issued by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), road connecting terminal T3 to T1 of the Delhi airport will be closed as it is being upgraded. However, to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters, the carriageway connecting T1 to T3 will remain open for movement of traffic coming from T1.

"Due to the ongoing up-gradation work, traffic movement on the carriageway connecting terminal 3 (T-3) to terminal 1 (T-1) of IGI airport, through the underpass, will remain suspended for three weeks from today," the statement said.

DIAL advised the air passengers who are planning to travel from T-3 to T-1, Delhi Airport "to take the national highway (NH-48 or old NH-8) to reach T1 through the Radisson roundabout."

Kind attention all flyers. pic.twitter.com/bVCbUIMQwj — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 23, 2022

“However, the carriageway connecting T1 to T3 will remain open for the movement of the traffic coming from T-1. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly,” it added.

With this, it is expected that the travel time from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 may increase by 20-25 minutes now for the next three weeks. Therefore, air travelers have should plan their travel accordingly.