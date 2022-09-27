Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: As winter is approaching, the national capital is getting ready to fight the air pollution. Giving details, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai On Tuesday said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter on September 30.Also Read - Operation Opposition Unity: Sonia Gandhi Asks Nitish Kumar And Lalu Yadav To Meet Again After Congress Internal Election

Gopal Rai further added that anti-smog guns have been made mandatory at all construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging Reported at Several Places, Rains to Continue Till Sept 25 | Highlights

In August this year, Gopal Rai had said that the city government will launch a 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter. Also Read - Heavy Rains Throw Normal Life Out of Gear in Delhi-NCR; Water Logging, Traffic Snarls Reported

According to Rai, the plan would focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, green war room and Green Delhi application, pollution hotspots, real-time apportionment study, smog tower, e-waste parks, plantation, eco-farming, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states.

The revamped GRAP — a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation — will come into force from October 1, fifteen days before the usual date, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

On Monday, Gopal Rai had directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to upgrade the ‘Green War Room’ and ‘Green’ application created by the AAP government to monitor air pollution levels, its sources and address the public grievances.

The minister had also directed them to ensure that all construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are registered on the construction and demolition (C&D) portal and that a special drive be launched to accomplish this. The portal was launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.

The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

Moreover, the DPCC officers have been directed to conduct inspections in industrial areas and take strict action against polluting industries.

Rai asked the DPCC to prioritise the work on the real-time source apportionment project and assessment report of the smog tower at Cannaught place.