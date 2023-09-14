Delhi Allows BS VI-Compliant Diesel Vehicles For Inter-State Stage Carriage

BS, which stands for Bharat Stage, is the emission regulation standards maintained in motor vehicles across the nation.

New Delhi: All BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles will now be allowed to be registered for inter-state stage carriage in Delhi. This comes after the Supreme Court modified its previous order to pave the way for the registration of all BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles in the national capital, irrespective of their requirement for the G20 Summit.

Citing the apex court’s judgment, an order issued by the Delhi transport department said, “… the competent authority is pleased to allow the registration of all BS VI compliant diesel vehicles in GNCT of Delhi for inter-state stage carriage, All India Tourist Permit (AITP) holders having capacity of more than 7+1 persons, coaches, buses.”

The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters’ Operators’ Association lauded the decision, even as it took exception at the delay in the issuance of the transport department order. “We welcome the decision. This will lead to the Delhi government earning revenue from the registration. These buses and tempo travellers that have been allowed registration have lesser emissions than CNG vehicles, thus they will cause lesser pollution,” it said in a statement.

What are BS-VI Norms?

One of the primary contributors to the global rise in air pollution is harmful gases, emitted by motor vehicles. To curb this, global vehicle standards have upgraded to diesel and petrol vehicles that emit extremely low levels of PM 2.5; whereas India has lagged in this respect for a long period resulting in such hazardous levels of air pollution.

BS, which stands for Bharat Stage, is the emission regulation standards maintained in motor vehicles across the nation. Currently, BS-IV standards are followed in the country which will entirely lapse from 1st April 2020 onwards.

In 2016, a three-judge bench passed the verdict which necessitated the adoption of BS-VI standards in all motor vehicles pan-India by 2020. In doing so, the verdict allowed the jump from BS-V norm implementation altogether. It has been done keeping in perspective the state of air pollution in India, which is one of the worst in the world.

BS standards are based on Euro, which is the emission standards adhered across Europe. These standards are upgraded as and when the necessity is felt in regards to air pollution levels.

