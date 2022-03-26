New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22. Sisodia will also introduce the “The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022” in the assembly.Also Read - Goa Has Highest Per Capita Income In India, Sikkim, Delhi Follow: Eco Survey of Delhi

For the budget 2022-23, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had asked the people of Delhi to be a part of the budget-making process, urging them to send suggestions to the Finance Department through its website. The AAP government had introduced participatory budgeting in Delhi. The government received more than 5,000 suggestions as well as an array of opinions. Also Read - Ashram Underpass in Delhi to Open For Public Next Week After 8 Missed Deadlines. All You Need to Know

Yesterday, Sisodia tabled the Outcome Budget 2021-22 in the assembly highlighting achievements of top-performing departments like education, transport, health, and finance. Listing achievements of different departments, Sisodia said that more than three crore women availed the facility of free travel in public transport buses in Delhi in 2021-22. The free bus ride scheme for women was launched by the AAP government in 2019. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party Enters Bengal Politics, Set to Fight 2023 Panchayat Polls

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29.

Last year, the Delhi government had called its budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Deshbhakti Budget. Under it, the government had allotted 25% of the funds to education.