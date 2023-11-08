Home

Delhi AQI: Entry Barred For App-Based Cabs Registered In Other States, Odd-Even Scheme Deferred

As per an order issued by the Delhi government, taxis bearing registration numbers of other states will not be allowed to ply within the capital.

Vehicles ply on a road at Tekhand, in Okhla area amid smog as the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'Severe' category, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday barred the entry of app-based taxis bearing registration plates from other states as as quality in the national capital slumped back to the “severe” category today.

As per an order issued by the Delhi government, taxis bearing registration numbers of other states will not be allowed to ply within the capital. The order came day after Supreme Court’s expressed concern over the surge in app-based cabs plying in Delhi which contributed to the deteriorating air quality in the city.

The top court had urged the Delhi government to consider banning cabs registered in other states and only allow those bearing a Delhi registration number. “There is a large number of app-based taxis in Delhi which have registrations in different states. If we look at the roads, each one is carrying only one passenger,” the Apex court noted.

Acting on the Supreme Court’s recommendations, the AAP govt today banned the entry of app-based cabs registered outside Delhi. A separate order will be issued by the Delhi Transport Department on when the ban will kick in.

Odd-even scheme deferred

Meanwhile, the Delhi government Wednesday deferred the implementation of odd-even car rationing scheme pending a review by the Supreme Court on its effectiveness.

Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the city government would submit the results of two major studies conducted by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago and the Delhi Technical University to determine the scheme’s effectiveness for the Supreme Court’s review.

“The decision to implement the odd-even scheme will be made only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order,” the minister said, adding that the matter will be next heard on Friday.

On Tuesday, the apex court questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government’s scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as “all optics.”

Rai had previously announced the flagship scheme, which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago and the Evidence for Policy Design had analysed the impact of the odd-even system in 2016 and found that Delhi saw a 14-16 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels during the hours it remained in force in January that year.

However, there was no reduction in pollution when the scheme was brought back in April that year.

Rai also said that the Delhi government has issued directives to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to restart the Connaught Place smog tower at full capacity and release the remaining funds to IIT Kanpur to resume a study to identify different sources of pollution in the capital.

He said that a special drive will be conducted to check open burning of waste in Delhi, with 611 teams set up for this purpose.

(With PTI inputs)

