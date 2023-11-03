Home

Delhi AQI: High Court Holds Govt Authorities Responsible For ‘Mess’, Lashes Out At Their ‘Stereotypical’ Orders

The Delhi High Court has pulled up the government authorities for their 'stereotypical orders' and has also held them responsible for the deteriorating AQI levels.

Delhi AQI

New Delhi: The Delhi AQI has been extremely bad, making it difficult for the people of the city to breathe properly. The city has become ‘gas chambers’ and severe measures are being taken by the government for the same. For more than five continuous days, the AQI of the national capital has been in the ‘very poor’ category. Now, The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up Delhi’s forest department for passing stereotypical orders allowing the felling of trees in the national capital and asked if you wanted people to live in gas chambers? It’s only application of mind and it is only sensitivity.

Delhi HC Holds Govt Responsible For AQI

The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh showed displeasure at the casual approach of the Delhi Forest Department and its officials and said, “What we’re trying to sensitise you–you aren’t understanding. This is dereliction of duty. Cutting corners–total disregard of court orders. You are responsible for the mess the citizens of Delhi are in today.” The court also orally observed that this type of order has led to toxic levels of air pollution in the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels.

Court observation came on Friday while hearing a petition seeking contempt action against the Delhi forest authorities for allowing the felling of trees by passing one-line orders and not giving any reasons for such permission.

Earlier, the Court had ordered that no permission shall be granted for felling of trees to construct houses in the city. In August, the Bench said that no permission for felling of trees for any individuals will be granted and any permission required for important projects will be intimated to the Court.

Delhi AQI Continues To Deteriorate

As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others. There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri. In the RK Puram area and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) the AQI was recorded at 486 and 473 respectively.

(Inputs from ANI)

