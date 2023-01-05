Delhi: Around 21 Flights Delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport Due to Dense Fog

Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday morning plunged to 3 degrees Celsius -- the season's lowest -- making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun.

New Delhi: Around 21 flights were delayed in Delhi on Thursday as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog covering it again. The Delhi Airport also issued a fog alert for all its passengers and said that low visibility procedures are in progress at IGI.

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Thursday morning plunged to 3 degrees Celsius — the season’s lowest — making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. A dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic.

Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C today; Delhi’s lowest in this season: IMD pic.twitter.com/tD2fQqJSUa — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Apart from flights, 12 trains to Delhi were delayed and rescheduled due to the foggy weather.

12 trains running late and 2 trains rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog (Pic shared by CPRO Northern Railway) pic.twitter.com/B1oCDIwwkx — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Issuing a notification, IMD asserted dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days. “Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter”, it added.