Top Recommended Stories
Delhi: Around 21 Flights Delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport Due to Dense Fog
Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday morning plunged to 3 degrees Celsius -- the season's lowest -- making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun.
New Delhi: Around 21 flights were delayed in Delhi on Thursday as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog covering it again. The Delhi Airport also issued a fog alert for all its passengers and said that low visibility procedures are in progress at IGI.
Also Read:
Update issued at 06:15 Hours
Kind attention to all flyers!#Fog #FogAlert #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/nYhkuofKB1
— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 5, 2023
Delhi’s minimum temperature on Thursday morning plunged to 3 degrees Celsius — the season’s lowest — making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. A dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic.
Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C today; Delhi’s lowest in this season: IMD pic.twitter.com/tD2fQqJSUa
— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023
Apart from flights, 12 trains to Delhi were delayed and rescheduled due to the foggy weather.
12 trains running late and 2 trains rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog
(Pic shared by CPRO Northern Railway) pic.twitter.com/B1oCDIwwkx
— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023
Issuing a notification, IMD asserted dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days. “Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter”, it added.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.