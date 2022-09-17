New Delhi: As Power subsidy in Delhi becomes optional, more than 11,600 opted in for power subsidy every hour through online and offline modes ever since chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the process on September 14. Around 6.15 lakh people filled up the forms till 5.30pm on Friday to continue getting subsidy on frugal consumption of electricity, Times of India reported.Also Read - PM Modi Birthday: This Delhi Restaurant to Offer 56-Inch Thali, Rs 8.5 Lakh Reward. Details Here

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that citizens can avail of the free electricity scheme from October 1 only if they opt for it. He said on Wednesday that people can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 to avail the free electricity scheme. With this move, the option to get Delhi government's power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year, power consumers will be given an option to continue with power subsidy or not. At present, those whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. Those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy.

HOW TO APPLY FOR POWER SUBSIDY VIA WHATSAPP

Add the following contact on WhatsApp- 7011311111

Say ‘Hi’ on the WhatsApp chat and you will get the opt-in form for subsidy

Scan the QR code on the subsidy form provided along with your latest BSES bill.

Click on the SMS link received on your registered mobile number with BSES.

After doing this, you will get a message that the subsidy on their electricity bill is active.

Delhi residents can also apply for power subsidy offline by filling up a form attached with their power bill and submitting it at designated collection centres, and the subsidy will continue from October 1.

According to officials, about 2.6 lakh BRPL consumers, 1.7 lakh BYPL customers, 1.8 lakh TPDDL connections and a little over 2,000 NDMC customers had opted in for the subsidy scheme till Friday evening. On Thursday, around 3.4 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy.