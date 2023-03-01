Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Ashram Flyover Extension To Re-Open For Public From THIS Date

Delhi Ashram Flyover Extension To Re-Open For Public From THIS Date

Delhi: The Ashram-DND flyover will reopen for commuters from March 6 (Monday) after two months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The flyover will allow passengers to bypas

Ashram Flyover Closed

Delhi: The Ashram-DND flyover will reopen for commuters from March 6 (Monday) after two months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother.

Both the carriageways of the Ashram Flyover Road has been closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram Flyover and New Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover since January 1, 2023.

You may like to read

“The flyover extension was supposed to be thrown open to the public on Tuesday and had got the date from the chief minister’s office. But in light of the recent developments, we will now have to seek a new date from his office. The work on the flyover extension has been completed,” an official said.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 relating to the sale of alcohol. He was sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court here on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, had earlier this month conducted an on-sight inspection to assess the progress of the work.

The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother, according to officials.

At present, vehicles coming and going from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi have to grapple with congestion while travelling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection.

The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.