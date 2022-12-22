Delhi-Noida Traffic News: Here’s Why Delhi-Noida Residents Should Avoid Ashram Flyover For Next 45 Days

Delhi Ashram Flyover Update: The traffic movement between Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad is expected to worsen further, which was already hit owing to the potholes and construction work along the Maharani Bagh stretch of the ring road.

Delhi Ashram Flyover Update: Delhi-NCR residents, if you use the Ashram flyover to commute, then get ready to witness major traffic snarls for 45 days, beginning this Christmas, December 25. People familiar with the matter said that the Public Works Department (PWD) will begin work to complete the integration of the existing flyover with the upcoming one by stopping traffic on both carriageways. With these restrictions, the traffic movement between Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad is expected to worsen further, which was already hit owing to the potholes and construction work along the Maharani Bagh stretch of the ring road.

The Delhi Traffic police have also issued an advisory in this regard informing commuters about some diversions. “Due to the extension of the Ashram Flyover to the New DND Flyover, both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover road will remain closed for 45 days from 25.12.22. Traffic movement on the following stretches may be restricted/diverted. Please, plan your commute accordingly”, tweeted the traffic police.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY (EXTENSION OF ASHRAM FLYOVER TO NEW DND FLYOVER)

Traffic Restriction Diversion

The movement of traffic may be restricted/diverted accordingly from the roads/stretches connecting Ashram Flyover.

-Outer Ring Road

-Both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk

-DND Flyover

-Mathura Roadt

For the unversed, the flyover extension work started in June 2020. According to PWD officials, the earlier deadline to built the flyover was September this year. However, the work was delayed for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pollution levels and traffic. The total cost of the six-lane flyover is Rs 128.25 crore. Three lane ramp will be for traffic going from south Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan, while the remaining three will for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.