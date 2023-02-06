Home

Delhi Auto, Taxi Drivers Mandatorily To Wear Uniform; Govt To Impose Fine On Violation

The autos and taxi unions said they were ready to follow the order, but also urged the government to lower the Rs 10,000 fine.

Delhi: All auto-rickshaw drivers in the national capital have been mandated to wear a uniform while driving. According to the Delhi government, heavy fines will be levied if they fail to comply, and there will also be suspension of licence for repeat offenders. Wearing of uniforms is also mandatory for drivers of electric passenger vehicles.

“All the drivers of taxi and auto rickshaw are hereby directed not to drive the vehicle, without wearing prescribed uniform, failing which challan will be issued for violation of permit condition,” the Monday order read.

The “habitual offender” may face “stringent action” for not wearing uniform ranging from heavy challan along with either suspension or cancellation of driving licence or registration of vehicle, as deemed fit, it stated.

Under section 66 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 every taxi and auto rickshaw is required to obtain the permit to ply on road. The permit is governed with certain conditions, prominent among them is that a person will not drive a vehicle without wearing appropriate uniform as prescribed, said an order issued by the Transport department of Delhi government.

A transport official said that initially the focus will be on creating awareness among drivers to wear uniforms as the city’s going to host the G20 summit and the government does not want to give a bad impression.

As per the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules 1993, drivers of auto and taxi need to wear khaki uniform while driving their vehicles. However, around 1995-96, the colour was changed to grey for drivers and white for those who owned and drove their taxis and autos.

“Auto and taxi drivers hardly earn 2,000-4,000 per day. The Rs 10,000 fine is very steep for them,” said Chandu Chaurasia, president of Capital Drivers Welfare Association.

In 2021, Delhi High Court had sought a response from the Centre and Delhi government on a plea challenging mandatory uniforms for auto and taxi drivers in the city.

It was not defined whether pant-shirt, Safari suit or Kurta-Pyjama qualified as uniform. Further, there was nothing about the type of fabric, colour and its shade, trims and accessories associated with the uniform, the petition had stated.

