New Delhi: Auto and taxi fares in Delhi are set to go up soon after transport minister Kailash Gahlot approved the recommendations of a fare revision committee suggesting a hike in the base fare of vehicles, according to media reports. A final decision in this regard will be taken by the Delhi cabinet soon. As per the committee's recommendation, the base fare for autorickshaws will be increased to Rs 30 for 1.5 km from the current Rs 25. After that, every kilometre will cost Rs 11, which at present is Rs 9.50.

For taxis, the base fare has been revised to Rs 40, which is Rs 25 now for 2 km. The fare per kilometre after that for non-AC cabs will increase to Rs 17 from Rs 14. For AC cabs, it will rise to Rs 20 from the present Rs 16. The waiting and luggage charge remains the same at 75 paise per minute and Rs 7.5 for extra luggage respectively. The extra night charge is 25 per cent of the metre reading.

The minister has given his approval for the recommendations by the revision committee and asked the officials in his department to put the cabinet note so that approval of the government could be taken. The law and planning department has submitted their suggestions on the revision and a review by the finance department is awaited. The taxi unions have been demanding a hike in fares due to the increase in CNG prices. There are 92,649 autorickshaws and 80,669 taxis operating in Delhi.

The Delhi government, in April, formed a committee to consider fare revision following continuous demands from the unions over the past few years. The committee consisting of transport department officials, representatives of auto and taxi unions and commuters as members, submitted its report to the government in May this year. It is to be noted that the last revision of fares was done in 2019. The cabinet is expected to clear the revisions without significant changes, according to a Times NOW report.