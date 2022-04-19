New Delhi: The auto-rickshaw, cab, and taxi strike called by various unions in the national capital entered its second day on Tuesday as daily commuters continued to face a harrowing time. The auto and cab drivers’ unions have been demanding a hike in fares and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of rising fuel prices. The strike led to a shortage of cabs and autos across Delhi-NCR. They refused to call their strike off despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider a fare revision in a time-bound manner.Also Read - Delhi Auto-Taxi Strike Day 1: Commuters Face Hardships As Uber, Ola Show Inflated Cab Fares

The auto, taxi and cab drivers also sat on a dharna near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines on Monday to press their demands. Small protests were also held at a number of other places including Kashmere Gate ISBT, Rani Bagh and New Delhi Railway Station auto stand. Also Read - 10-Minute Food Delivery: Ola Jumps On Bandwagon With Zomato; Swiggy Likely To Join Soon

The Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association of Delhi, whose members work with cab aggregators, said on Monday that its strike will continue for another day. However, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, an umbrella body of auto drivers, said it has no such plan for Tuesday and a decision on further strike will be announced later. “Our strike has started and it will continue throughout the day. CNG has become costlier and we cannot keep running our business on losses. We should either be provided a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG or fares should be hiked,” said Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni. Also Read - Attention Cab Riders! Uber Trips to Get Expensive in Delhi-NCR. Here's How Much You Will Have to Pay | Deets Inside

“We are giving two days’ ultimatum to the governments (Centre and state) to consider our demands else our symbolic strike will turn into an indefinite strike. We don’t want to do this but we have no other option left,” Ravi Rathore of Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, said.

Commuters in the city hassled in getting cabs and autos since Monday morning. Even though cars were available on Ola and Uber apps, the fares were inflated and the drivers kept cancelling or denying the rides.

“Every day I take a cab to my office near Central Secretariat and it charges me around Rs 400 on one way trip. But today due to the strike less cabs were available and fares have shot up much. I had to pay over Rs 650 to reach my office from Noida,” said a commuter Diljeet Singh on Monday.

Another commuter Preeti Dahiya also had a hard time trying to hail an auto. “I have been standing here for around 15-20 minutes and I had to go to Geeta Colony. I tried booking a cab but the waiting time was more than 25 minutes and there was surge pricing. I spotted a few autos but no one agreed to go due to the strike,” said Dahiya who was standing near the Patel Chowk metro station.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.