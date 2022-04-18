Delhi Auto-Taxi Unions’ Strike Day 1 LIVE: To protest against the rising fuel and CNG prices, various unions of auto, taxi, and minibus drivers have begun a two-day strike from today (April 18). The unions have been demanding a hike in fare rates and a slashing of CNG prices. The unions have refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner. While most unions said they will be on a one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will go on an “indefinite” strike from Monday. “We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares,” President, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, Kamaljeet Gill, said.Also Read - Why Did Petrol Sales In India Touch Record High In March? | Explained

