New Delhi: Auto and Taxi Association of Delhi, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, has called off their strike on Tuesday. “We have called off the strike so that public doesn’t face any problems. If Central govt doesn’t accept our demands, then after 20-25 days they should be ready if Delhi doesn’t get milk, water supply,” Indrajeet Singh, President Rajdhani Parivahan Panchayat said on auto/taxi strike in Delhi.

Commuters were in for a rough day on Monday as taxi drivers stayed off the roads and ride-hailing apps showed ‘no available cabs’ messages. There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the national capital, according to news agency PTI.

Several unions of auto and cab drivers are demanding that the fare rates be hiked and fuel prices be reduced. The strike has not been called off despite assurance from the Delhi government to resolve their issues. The Delhi government had announced forming a committee to look into fare revision in a time-bound manner.

Auto and Taxi Association of Delhi had announced a strike in Delhi on April 18 and 19. They claim that a large number of autos and cabs will not hit the streets of Delhi on these two days.

General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni in a telephonic conversation with ANI alleged that the Central and the Delhi government is not paying heed to their demands.

He said that they wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 highlighting their demands which include subsidy on CNG prices. “We did not receive a response from the government. We staged a protest for two days and are now compelled to go on strike,” he said.

Listing demands of the auto and cab unions, Soni said, “We do not want the fare to increase, because it will affect the pockets of the common people as well. Our only demand is that the government does not increase the fuel price and give us subsidy on CNG prices. We demand that the government provide ₹ 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices.”

Soni assured that the protest would be peaceful; however, he warned that some elements – in favour of the government – might attempt to disrupt the protest.

Auto and taxi associations have asked the government to provide a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on CNG prices and increase fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices. They demanded the government to hold a meeting with them, refusing to call their strike off despite the Delhi government’s announcement to form a committee to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner.

The auto fares were last revised in 2019, when the per kilometre charge was increased from ₹8 to ₹9.5. However, CNG prices shot up by another ₹2.5 per kg last week to cost ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi. The price has risen by 60 per cent or over ₹28 per kg in the past year.

(With inputs from PTI)