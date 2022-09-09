New Delhi: Two people were injured after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Azad Market area on Friday. Five more people were feared to be trapped in the debris as efforts are underway to rescue them.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Loved Horses Since She Was a Child, A Look At Her Majesty's Favourite Horses | Watch Video

Visuals from the site showed remnants of the building as a crowd gathered at the site.

Delhi | Two persons injured, five persons feared trapped in building collapse in Azad Market area; search & rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/6TmWegdmj2 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Fire officials have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

(More details are awaited)