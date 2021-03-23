New Delhi: The Delhi government has banned Holi celebrations in public cases in view of the spike in coronavirus cases, officials at Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. “Amid rising COVID-19 cases in NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri, & gatherings in general, shall not be allowed. All DMs and concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order,” the DDMA issued an order. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 28,699 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai Civic Body Bans Holi Celebrations And Gatherings

The national capital recorded 1,101 fresh COVID-19 cases today and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 6,49,973. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: List of Cities That Have Imposed Lockdown-like Restrictions

Also Read - Coronavirus State Guidelines For Holi: 5 Indian States Where Gatherings Are Banned This Year