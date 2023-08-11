Home

Delhi Bans Mobile Phones For Students In Schools, Teachers Also Advised To Restrict Usage

In case any student brings their mobile phone to school, it will be stored in a locker and handed back after school hours.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has banned the usage of mobile phones by students inside school grounds. As per an official advisory issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday, students in private as well as government-run schools, are now barred from using mobile phones inside the school premises.

The advisory has urged parents to ensure their kids do not carry mobile phones to the school. “The parents are requested to ensure that their wards do not carry mobile phones in the school premises,” the advisory read, adding that in case students bring mobile phones to school, it will be stored in a locker and handed back after school hours.

“In case, students bring mobile phones to the school, then the school authorities shall make adequate and appropriate arrangements for safe custody using lockers/others system etc.”

The advisory also directed the teachers and staffs to to avoid using mobile phones in places like classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place.

“Teachers and other staff are refrained from using mobiles during the teaching and learning activities i.e. in classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and Library etc.” it said.

The advisory asked school authorities to provide helpline numbers where students and parents can call in case of an emergency.

“The school authorities may provide sufficient dedicated helpline numbers to the parents/students from where the students can receive and make calls. Accordingly, HoS of all Government Schools and all the HoS/Manager of Private Unaided/ Aided Recognized Schools of DoE are hereby advised to disseminate the above information to all the students and parents as well as all the teaching/non-teaching staff working in their schools and take necessary action,” it said.

The DoE circular applies to all private as well as government-run schools in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

