New Delhi: The Bhalswa landfill, which caught fire on April 26, in Delhi continued to burn for sixth day in a row on Sunday as firefighters tried to douse the blaze. Latest pictures from the site showed black smoke billowing out of some of the areas of the landfill.Also Read - With Rising Heat, Snake Sightings Increase in Delhi-NCR

A massive fire broke out at the site on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey. Local residents on Wednesday said the thick smoke was choking them. Also Read - Delhi Sees Slight Dip in Number of COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hrs, Active Cases Rise to 5,716

Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi are still burning, smoke emission continues A massive fire broke out at the landfill site on April 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/ymMtJ8YYd6 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

An official had said rising temperatures lead to the formation of extremely flammable methane gas at the dumping yards.

On Friday, a police complaint was filed by those residing near Bhalswa landfill site against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The residents filed the complaint at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, demanding legal action against North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Archana Dilip Singh and North MCD standing committee vice-chairman Vijay Kumar Bhagat.

Delhi government on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with Bhalswa landfill fire. After the investigation of the fire case, the Delhi Pollution control Committee(DPCC) submitted the report to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday. It has alleged negligence on the part of MCD in its report. Minister Gopal Rai has imposed fine on the basis of DPCC investigation report.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed “corruption” in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfill sites in the city, saying the BJP-ruled civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of ragpickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week as thick smoke enveloped the area.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.