Body Chopped Into 3 Pieces Recovered In North Delhi After 2 Arrested Over Terror Links

During investigation, the two accused revealed the location of the chopped up body at an empty plot in the Bhalswa area

Delhi: Police recovered a dismembered body in North Delhi, Bhalswa Dairy area after two men, arrested for terror charges, revealed information about the dead body. During investigation, the two accused – Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad – revealed the location of the chopped up body at an empty plot in the Bhalswa area, reported NDTV.

Days after two people were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Saturday. Traces of human blood were also found at their residence, police said.

Two hand grenades and traces of human blood were found from the rented accommodation of the two people who were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations in Delhi. According to another report by News 18 sources, the body was chopped in eight pieces after the killing, adding that the deceased was possibly connected to a drug racket. The police is yet to identify the body. According to sources, the person was killed around 20-25 days ago.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

“During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered,” Nalwa said.

The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital. Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police had said.

According to PTI, report, Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding Naushad had been associated with terror outfit ‘Harkat ul-Ansar’. Jagga is a member of the notorious ‘Bambiha’ gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.