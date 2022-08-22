New Delhi: The body of an eight-year-old girl, who was missing for two weeks, was found near the Yamuna Khadar area in New Delhi, police said on Sunday. They said the girl went missing from her central Delhi home on August 5, and her father lodged a complaint the same day.Also Read - Air Traffic Controller at Delhi Airport Tests Positive For Psychoactive Substance; Removed From Duty

According to the police, the body was spotted in the forest area on August 18. A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered, they said, adding a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if she was raped.

According to initial reports, it appears that the girl was gagged and her throat slit. It is also suspected that a known person committed the crime, a senior police officer said.

The girl was kidnapped and taken to the jungle area where she was assaulted. Later, her body was dumped by the riverside, the officer said.

Deputy Commission of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said an accused has been detained and the matter is being investigated.

(Except for the headline, the article has not been edited by India.com staff)