20 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Amid Coldwave And Foggy Conditions. Check List Here

Around 20 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Sunday as dense fog engulfed the capital city, affecting visibility.

New Delhi: Around 20 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Sunday as dense fog engulfed most of North India, affecting visibility. Delhi-NCR, which experienced bone-chilling nights for the past several weeks, is experiencing another wave of cold conditions after few days of relief as icy northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains.

According to officials of Northern Railway, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Dibrugarh Town New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminus-Kalka Superfast Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express are running late by up to 2 hours.

“Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Ayodhya Cantt-New Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -New Delhi Telangana Express are also running late by 2 hours,” Northern railways added.

List of Delhi-bound trains delayed today

Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express Dibrugarh Town New Delhi Rajdhani Express Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminus-Kalka Superfast Express Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Expres Ayodhya Cantt-New Delhi Express Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express Raxaul- Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express Hyderabad Deccan Namoally-New Delhi Telangana Express

Meanwhile, around six flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed due to fog, informed airport authority on Sunday.