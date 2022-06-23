New Delhi: Tragedy struck the family of a 10-year-old boy in Delhi as he suffocated to death in a skipping rope accident while trying to enact a stunt he had watched in a video, reported news agency quoting police on Thursday. The incident took place in northeast Delhi’s Kartar Nagar area around 7 pm on Wednesday when he was at home with his mother, they said.Also Read - 1 Dead, 6 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Rohini | Visuals From Spot

"The boy used to watch a lot of stunt videos. On Wednesday evening, while he was skipping inside a room, he tried to perform one such stunt but the skipping rope got wrapped around his neck and suffocated him. He fainted as a result," a senior police officer was quoted as saying. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The parents had not made a PCR call but the hospital informed the police, the officer said.

Since it is an incident of accidental death, no case has been registered and proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC, he added. The father of the deceased works for an electronics firm, while his wife is a homemaker, the police said.

