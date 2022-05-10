Delhi Heatwave Latest Update: The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a fresh spell of heatwave expected to sweep the city from Wednesday (May 11). In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, saying Delhi may see temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.Also Read - United Hindu Front Gives Call To Chant Hanuman Chalisa in Qutub Minar Complex, Police On High Alert

The IMD further added that the heatwave spell may continue till May 15 as a mitigating weather system is unlikely to affect northwest India over the next one week. Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Nearly 30 Flights Cancelled at Vizag Airport | See Full List

Speaking to news agency PTI, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said though there won’t be a steep rise in temperatures in most parts of Delhi as easterly winds are prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani over the Bay of Bengal, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort for the people in the city. Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Several Flights Delayed, Cancelled At Chennai And Vizag Airport. Details Here

However, he added that without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius.

A trough extends from western parts of Haryana to south peninsula, across east Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Easterly winds are prevailing in the north of the trough and westerly in the south.

He said the temperatures in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Vidarbha may jump to 46-47 degrees Celsius due to the dry and hot westerly winds.

The national capital had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

On Monday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius.

Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.

The mercury started creeping up on the weekend and hit the 42-degree mark at some places on Sunday.

The IMD said the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius respectively with a heatwave forecast, according to IMD data.