New Delhi: Blistering heat continues to sizzle the national capital. On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in Delhi oscillated between 40 and 49 degree Celsius. Two places recorded temperatures above 49 degree Celsius with mercury touching 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh.

The primary weather station had recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Expressing concerns over the rising temperature in the national capital, 10-year-old, Environmental and Climate Activist, Licypriya Kangujam took to Twitter and wrote, "Today Delhi hit 49.2° Celsius (120.5° Fahrenheit). When I go out for shopping in the afternoon, I can't walk for even few seconds on the road due to extreme heatwave. Temperature are more high on the ground than the air. It's difficult to breath the air. Very dangerous for kids."

Today Delhi hit 49.2° Celsius (120.5° Fahrenheit). When I go out for shopping in the afternoon, I can’t walk for even few seconds on the road due to extreme heatwave. Temperature are more high on the ground than the air. It’s difficult to breath the air. Very dangerous for kids. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 15, 2022

Delhi Heatwave: Important Updates

The maximum temperatures reached 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex

47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur

47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura

47.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the maximum temperature rose to 45.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal and the highest this year so far

On May 27, 2020, Safdarjung had recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

The city saw the maximum temperatures rise to 46.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar

46.4 degrees Celsius at Palam and 45.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road

Gurgaon recorded a scalding temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since May 10, 1966, when the city logged 49 degrees Celsius.

Relief Likely Today

The weatherman on Sunday said that a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will induce pre-monsoon activity that will provide some relief from the intense heat on Monday and Tuesday.

A thunderstorm or a dust storm is likely in the national capital on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.