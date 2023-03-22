Home

Delhi Budget 2023 Live Updates: Gahlot Earmarks Rs 3,500 Crore For Upgradation Of Public Transport

Delhi Budget 2023 Live Updates: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented Delhi Budget 2023 on Thursday and said 29 new flyovers were being constructed and 1,600 e-buses will be inducted by end of 2023. Gahlot presented Rs 78,800-crore budget for financial year 2023-24 in Assembly.

During the budget presentation, Kailash Gahlot said the network of Delhi Metro has doubled between 2015-23 and the number of buses has increased to 7,379 in the city.

The Delhi Budget was presented by Gahlot after approval from the Home Ministry. Notably, Gahlot is presenting the budget for the first time. Prior to this, all eight previous budgets were presented by Manish Sisodia. “The upcoming budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20. So this budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi,” said Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Delhi Budget 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Delhi government earmarks Rs 3,500 crore for upgradation of public transport in 2023-24, says Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi will treat 890 million gallons of sewage a day by March 2024, a massive increase over 373 MGD in 2015, said Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

Okhla landfill will be removed by December 2023, Bhalswa by March 2024, Ghazipur by December 2024, said Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

Gahlot said a 6-point action plan for a clean Yamuna and removal of all 3 mountains of garbage is in focus in this budget.

Gahlot said the local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in financial year 2023-24.

As part of Delhi Budget 2023, Gahlot said the new buses to be inducted in Delhi will have factory-fitted GPS, 3 CCTV cameras, 10 panic buttons in a bid to boost women’s safety.

The Delhi finance minister also announced the electrification of 57 existing bus depots, the construction of 9 new bus depots, 3 ISBTs, two multi-level bus depots in the national capital. Gahlot said the Delhi government will construct 3 unique double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC.

Finance minister Gahlot announced upgradation of 1,400-km PWD road network and the construction of 26 new flyovers, underpasses in the city.

The Delhi finance minister announced an allocation of about Rs 19,400 crore for revamp for the roads in the National Capital in the coming 10 years.

The Delhi government proposed building 26 news flyovers, bridges and underpasses in the city and Gahlot said it will also build three unique double-decker flyovers.

While presenting the budget, Gahlot said the electricity based mini buses will run on Delhi roads under Mohalla-bus Yojana.

Gahlot further said the Delhi government will connect all colonies to sewer network and increase the capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna.

The Delhi finance minister said the city government was committed to solving the problem of the three garbage mounds in Delhi with MCD.

He said the National Capital is now turned into the ‘city of Tricolours’ under the government’s ‘2021-22Deshbhakti budget’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.