Kejriwal Govt To Present Delhi Budget Today Based On ‘Ram Rajya’ Theme: Key Things to Expect

This time, the Delhi government is likely to allocate Rs 1,000 crore in the budget for various initiatives in unauthorised colonies.

Delhi Budget 2024 Latest Update:

Delhi Budget 2024 Latest Update: The Arvind Kejriwal government will present its 10th annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday as the finance minister announced that it was approved by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the lieutenant governor. Notably, the Delhi Budget session which began on 15 February had been extended till March 8. As per the media reports, the AAP government’s budget will be themed around ‘Ram Rajya’ this time. This budget session is likely to be the longest assembly session under the AAP government’s regime, according to officials.

Delhi Budget 2024: Key Things to Expect

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi will present the budget after being inducted into the cabinet in March last year.

Notably, this will be the first budget presented by senior AAP leader Atishi, who was elected from the Kalkaji constituency in the 2020 election.

This time, the Delhi government is likely to allocate Rs 1,000 crore in the budget for various initiatives in unauthorised colonies. The national capital has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, accommodating 30% of the city’s population.

The Kejriwal government is likely to strengthen the road network in these unauthorised colonies and augment the water-supply pipelines and sewer networks.

The Delhi budget this time is likely to have provisions for every section of the society, in accordance with the principles of Ram Rajya.

During the Republic Day speech, CM Kejriwal said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of “Ram Rajya” and is providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity, and water to people and ensuring women’s safety.

It should be noted that Kailash Gehlot had in 2023 presented Delhi’s annual budget following the arrest of former finance minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

