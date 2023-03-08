Home

Building in Delhi’s Bhajanpura Area Collapses, Rescue Operations Underway | Watch

In a video clip shared by news agency ANI, the building can be seen collapsing, while people can be heard screaming in fear.

New Delhi: A building in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area collapsed on Wednesday. According to police officials, the fire department was rushed to the spot after receiving the information at 3:05 pm. The reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained. In a video clip shared by news agency ANI, the building can be seen collapsing, while people can be heard screaming in fear.

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. Fire department present at the spot, rescue operations underway. Details awaited (Video Source – Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Delhi | A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. The fire department is present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vd7K77gOYZ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023



Meanwhile, two children were killed and their parents injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus on the Agra-Delhi highway here, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place Tuesday night in the Farah area of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Kanha (5) and Sandhya (3), Additional Superintendent of Police M P Singh said. The injured — Mahendra Singh and his wife Neelam — were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

