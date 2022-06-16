New Delhi: Several people have been feared trapped after a building collapsed in Paharganj area of the national capital Delhi on Thursday. Seven fire engines have been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. So far three people have been rescued, news agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Fire Department.Also Read - Delhi Asks Authorities To Ramp-up Covid Measures Amid Spike in Cases | Deets Inside

“A house collapse call was received from the Paharganj area near Khanna market and The Vivek Hotel at 2040 hours today. So far, one three-year-old child, two girls and their father rescued from the collapsed structure the”, Delhi Fire Department said. Also Read - In Delhi, Air Pollution Can Reduce Life Span By Almost 10 years: Study

KEY UPDATES

The 3.5-years-old child rescued from the building collapse site succumbs to his injuries. Two girls of age 1.5 years and 8 years and their 52-year-old father rescued & taken to local hospital: Delhi Fire Department

Paharganj building collapse | We are assisting the agencies conducting the rescue operation. A three-year-old child who has been rescued is in serious condition: Suresh Malik, Divisional Warden-Paharganj, Civil Defence

This comes nearly a month after a 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area. The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10). Also Read - Delhi's Iconic Sarojini And Lajpat Nagar Markets to be Redeveloped Soon. Deets Inside

Fire officials had said that while digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people. The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.