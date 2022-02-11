New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday said that at least six persons were feared trapped in the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana’s JJ Colony, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Caught on Camera: Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet For 200 Metres in Hit-And-Run in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Driver Held

An old building reportedly collapsed in the national capital's JJ Colony in Bawana. As per the latest update, three people have been rescued.

"Rescue operation is underway," DCP Outer North District Brijendra Yadav was quoted as saying.