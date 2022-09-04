New Delhi: A cab driver in Delhi was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a 23-year-old woman lawyer from United Kingdom. The man allegedly masturbated inside the car when he was was driving the London-based lawyer and her friend to a five-star hotel in South Delhi.Also Read - Delhi Most UNSAFE For Women, 2 Minors Raped Each Day in 2021: NCRB Data

The incident took place on Friday when the lawyer and her friend had booked a cab on an app from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, according to a report by Indian Express. The woman and her friend had come to India to visit Delhi and Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Maakhan Lal, a resident of Lalganj district in Uttar Pradesh. Lal had reportedly started working as a taxi driver six months ago.

“The woman and her friend caught the driver and objected (to his action). However, he misbehaved with them and threatened them to not tell anyone. The complainant called the police and gave a verbal complaint,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The lawyer had filed a complaint with the police and her statement was recorded. She left for UK within hours of the registration of the case. The police said they were informed that the lawyer had booked her return tickets in advance. The accused was arrested and later released on bail.