Delhi Cab Driver Robbed, Killed After Being Dragged On Road In Mahipalpur; Horrific Video Surfaces

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday (October 10) when few robbers attacked Bijendra in an attempt to rob his car.

Delhi Cab Driver Robbed, Killed After Being Dragged On Road In Mahipalpur; Horrific Video Surfaces

Delhi crime news: In a horrific incident, a taxi driver was killed after being dragged for nearly a kilometre in Delhi’s Mahipalpur. As per reports, the man who was being dragged was the owner of the car which is a taxi. The 43-year-old victim, identified as Bijendra, a resident of Faridabad was driving his taxi when a group of robbers tried to steal his vehicle. In the horrific video, that is doing rounds on social media, it can be seen in the video that the driver is being dragged on the road. The victim was badly injured in the incident and then lost his life.

Trending Now

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday (October 10) when few robbers attacked Bijendra in an attempt to rob his car. The accused attacked the victim and dragged him on the road while trying to flee with his car.

You may like to read

The Delhi Police said it received a call about a man’s body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm. The driver was found in a critical condition on the road with a severe head injury.

(Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised)

A case has been filed in connection with the incident, and police have begun an investigation.

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area in Delhi on new year’s day. The Delhi Police filed an 800-page chargesheet against the seven accused on April 1 and the case was subsequently committed to a sessions court.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES