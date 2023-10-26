Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Kejriwal Gives Water Dept To Atishi From Saurabh Bharadwaj; Details Here

Atishi is holding the highest number of portfolios (13) among all Delhi ministers. She also has the distinction of being the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has effected a “minor” reshuffle of portfolios in his Cabinet, giving the charge of the water department that was with minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to Atishi. The responsibilities of the tourism, art, and culture departments, which were previously overseen by Atishi, will now be under the purview of Bhardwaj, according to the officials.

They further mentioned that the file concerning this reshuffle has been submitted for approval to lieutenant governor VK Saxena, and he has granted his consent to the changes.

Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were inducted into the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Earlier on August, the LG had approved another rejig by allocating the portfolios of services and vigilance to Atishi as proposed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The portfolios of services and vigilance were also held by health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

In June, Atishi was given the additional charges of the revenue, planning, and finance departments and PWD, which were earlier held by transport minister Kailash Gahlot. When Atishi was given the portfolios, the BJP alleged that Sisodia had “pressured” Kejriwal into giving “lucrative portfolios to his protege.

