By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Caught On Cam: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire Outside House In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar
Caught On Cam: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire Outside House In Delhi
New Delhi: Two men on a two-wheeler fired multiple rounds outside a house in Yamuna Vihar on 15th February. No one was injured. Several empty shells and a live round of 7.65 mm were recovered from the spot. The complainant is being examined for clues. Further investigation is in progress.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.