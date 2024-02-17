Caught On Cam: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire Outside House In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

Caught On Cam: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire Outside House In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

New Delhi: Two men on a two-wheeler fired multiple rounds outside a house in Yamuna Vihar on 15th February. No one was injured. Several empty shells and a live round of 7.65 mm were recovered from the spot. The complainant is being examined for clues. Further investigation is in progress.

