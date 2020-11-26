Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Centre for not allowing farmers to holding protests. The chief minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Instead of withdrawing the farm bills (now laws), farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstration, water cannon being used on them. Holding peaceful demonstration is a constitutional right.” Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Police Use Tear Gas Shells to Disperse Farmers At Shambhu Border | Watch

The Haryana Police, on the other hand, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The Haryana Police officials at the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab used loud speakers, asking farmers who had assembled on the Punjab side to disperse when some of them tried to cross and remove the barricades.

The situation remained tense at the Shambu inter-state border on the national highway as protesting farmers threw police barricades into the Ghaggar river. Some of the protestors were also seen waving black flags.

#WATCH | Security personnel use fire tear gas shells to disperse a crowd of farmers gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, to protest the farm laws pic.twitter.com/11NfwLcEQZ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Multi-level barricading has been put by Haryana Police to prevent the farmers from moving towards the national capital.

A farmer from Punjab present at the site told reporters, It is condemnable that Haryana Police is using such measures to suppress an assembly of peaceful protesters. We are protesting in a peaceful manner, but they want to prevent us from using our democratic right to protest.