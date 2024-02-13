‘Government Should…’: Rakesh Tikait Hails Support Of Protesting Farmers; Here’s What He Said

Delhi Chalo: Farmer leader and Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson on tuesday supported the farmers by stating that the Centre must listen to their demands.

New Delhi: Farmer leader and national Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait supported the massive ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by stating that farmers from across the country are standing with them in case of any injustice, and the central government should listen to their demands. “This march has been called by the farmers’ union, but farmers from across the nation are with them in case of any injustice. They are coming to put their stance and the government should listen to them. All of them have the same demands of waiver on loans, enforcement of Swaminathan Commission Report and law for MSP,” PTI quoted Tikait as saying.

VIDEO | Here’s what farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. “This march has been called by (farmers’) union but farmers from across the nation are with them in case of any injustice. They are coming to put their stance and the government should listen… pic.twitter.com/e78i1T5s8s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

The recent meeting revealed the Centre’s willingness to withdraw cases against farmers that were lodged during the massive agitation in 2020-21. However, the protesters stick to the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), underscoring its importance as a cornerstone of their demands.

The leaders of the protesters like Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (Non-Political) Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed scepticism in regards to the Centre’s commitment to fulfilling the major demands.

The Central Government proposes the formation of a committee to deliberate on legal guarantees for the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations for implementation, MSP, and debt waivers. However, the protesting side remains unconvinced with the proposal.

The farmer leaders’ demand encompasses a spectrum of issues, that involve withdrawal from the World Trade Organisation, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, and compensation for farmers’ families who died during the previous protests.

As the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march gathers momentum, security measures at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders have been heightened. The Delhi police have enforced stringent measures, which include installing nails along with barricades and utilizing cranes and earthmovers to block the roads. These efforts are aimed at preventing the entry of protesting vehicles into the city.

Delhi Chalo: Farmers’ Demand

1. A law should be enacted for the minimum support price.

2. Implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

3. Farmers are also demanding the waiver of agricultural loans.

4. Compensation should be provided to the families of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

5. Farmers should be exempted from pollution laws.

6. Increase allowances to reduce import duties on agricultural commodities, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and meat.

7. Implement a pension scheme for farmers over 58 years, providing them with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000.

8. Improve the quality of seeds for all crops, including cotton, by amending the Pesticides, Seeds, and Fertilizers Act.

9. Implement the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 in the same manner. Cancel the directions given by the Central Government to the State Governments regarding this.

10. The government should pay the self-insurance premium for improvements to the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, make all crops part of the scheme, and assess losses by considering one acre of land as one unit.

