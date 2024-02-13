Where Is Rakesh Tikait? What Is His Role In Current Delhi Chalo Protest?

It is worth noting that the Rakesh Tikait’s SKM has distanced itself from the current protest but at the same time condemned how an atmosphere of terror has been created to frighten people.

New Delhi: Farmers protest 2024 in which farmers’ unions with hundreds of protesters are trying to enter Delhi on Tuesday has been called by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The Delhi Chalo protest march was announced by the farmers in December last year demanding implementation of the Swaminathan formula and a legal guarantee of MSP among other demands. As this protest is the reflection of the farmers’ protest that continued for a year in the capital city borders forcing the BJP-led Centre to withdraw three farm laws. However, a lot has changed in the farmers’ unions and Samyukt Kisan Morcha and BKU which led the 2020 protest are not at the forefront now.

