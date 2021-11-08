New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday assured that the ‘Chhat Puja’ will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. The Delhi minister also informed that arrangements have been made at 800 ghats. However, the government asked people to abide by COVID protocols while they celebrate the festival.Also Read - BJP's Manoj Tiwari Rides Boat in Toxic Foam-Covered Yamuna in Delhi, Blames Kejriwal | Watch