Delhi Chhat Puja: Manish Sisodia Assures Celebrations With Full Fervour, Urges All To Follow Covid Protocols
'Chhat Puja' will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats but people should ensure to abide by COVID protocols while they celebrate the festival: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Published Date: November 8, 2021 6:39 PM IST