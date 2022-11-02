Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme will continue and he’ll “beg on streets to provide money for classes” if he has to. Delhi government has alleged that LG VK Saxena refused to approve the scheme. “BJP and LG may use all their political power and arrogance but Delhi’s two crore people won’t let them succeed,” he added.Also Read - Delhi Triple Murder: Fired From Job, Ex-Employees Kill Couple, Maid In Hari Nagar; Child Found Alive

This is in furtherance of the refusal by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena to allow Delhi Government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' program to continue after October 31st.

"The 'Dilli ki Yogshala' classes have been discontinued from tomorrow i.e. 1.11.22 via a government order. In the BOG meeting of DPSRU decision to continue the classes was taken, however Hon. LG has not given permission yet. We will keep you informed upon further information," said a tweet from the official Twitter page of Dilli Ki Yogshala.

According to local administration sources, the LG has not approved the extension of the Dilli Ki Yogshala programme beyond October 31, news agency PTI reported.

The AAP government established the programme last year to supply free yoga instructors to Delhi residents. Every day, almost 590 yoga lessons with over 17,000 beneficiaries were held across the national capital as part of the initiative.

However, sources at the LG’s office claim that no file on the program’s continuation has been received.

They stated that, “they had not received any file and that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had just sent a letter requesting that the programme be extended,” news agency PTI reported.

