New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19 and he is under isolation at home. The CM in a tweet informed that he has mild symptoms. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” he tweeted.Also Read - LIVE Jo'burg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Play Likely to Start on Time; Rain Predicted After Lunch

It is to be noted that a day earlier, Kejriwal had attended a massive rally of AAP in Uttarakhand, where the party is seeking to make inroads in the upcoming polls. Also Read - PM Modi to Inaugurate Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Terminal in Tripura Today. Here's All You Need to Know About it

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Also Read - Newly Built COVID Hospital to National Highways: PM Modi to Launch 22 Developmental Projects in Poll-bound Manipur Today

Delhi has reported a rising positivity rate with 4,099 new cases in 24 hours on Monday. It has also recorded on death.

According to an official statement, the positivity rate in Delhi is 6.46 per cent. As many as 6,288 COVID-19 patients and suspected cases are in home isolation.

At present, there are 1,45,582 active coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,42,95,407 patients have recovered and 4,81,893 deaths have been reported.